PENDLETON — An inmate serving time for manslaughter died Sunday morning at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution, Pendleton.
The Oregon Department of Corrections reported prison officials followed protocol and notified the Oregon State Police of the death of Ajon Brandon Webster, 29. The medical examiner will determine cause of death, according to corrections, which will not release more details now.
Webster entered state prison custody on Oct. 8, 2018, out of Multnomah County after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter and felon in possession of a firearm. His earliest release date was Aug. 14, 2036.
