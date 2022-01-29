Innes, Cambier are Pendleton’s woman and man of 2021

PENDLETON — A pair of Pendleton city councilors Friday night, Jan. 28, took home the honors of Woman of the Year and the Man of the Year for 2021.
After the pandemic led to two years of cancellations, the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce’s First Citizens Banquet returned for an in-person event at the Pendleton Convention Center and honored Carole Innes and Dr. Jake Cambier with the titles as Pendleton’s leading residents.
Woman of the Year
Innes has a long record of service in the community and is passionate about a number of issues.
She has been active in Altrusa for more than 30 years and served on the Blue Mountain Community College Foundation board for 13 years, serving as president and chair of the scholarship committee a number of times, a according to presentation material from the chamber..
Innes has served on the Umatilla County Planning Commission and on the Salvation Army Board. She has worked hard for a number of organizations, including Home4Hope, Neighbor2Neighbor — where she has been known to clean the warming station bathrooms — and the Eastern Oregon Alcohol Foundation among many more.
“When she sees an unmet need in the community, she jumps in with both feet to do everything she can to correct the situation,” according to the chamber. “Many of those issues involve the underserved in the community, those suffering from addiction or mental health issues, hunger and homelessness. She is Pendleton’s No. 1 advocate for those most in need.”
Maybe the inscription under her photo in her Hermiston High School yearbook says it best: “If I wasn’t involved, it wasn’t my fault.”
Man of the Year
The praises for Cambier noted his humility, dedication to community and to his family.
One nominator talked about his support for her family during her husband’s cancer diagnoses. Another recalled a story when the opened his home to her 6-year-old boy to care for him in a time of need. And an employee of Cambier’s called him a cheerleader for her in her personal life.
He is a retired U.S. Air Force Colonel and served in Desert Storm during his deployment, according to the statement from the chamber. Today, he continues to advocate for veterans through his public service, which includes work on at least eight boards or committees.
Cambier loves Pendleton and works tirelessly to make it a better community. And he also is a family man. He raised his children in Pendleton with his wife of 51 years. He loves and cherishes his family above all else, according to the presentation. Cambier’s favorite hobby is his grandchildren.
One final accolade came from another nominator: “He is someone I try to emulate and someone my children can look up to. He is not just a leader but a teacher who is laying the groundwork for the next generation. I look forward to watching this man make Pendleton a better place for years to come. He still has a lot to teach us.”
The chamber presented other awards to showcase the best and brightest of Pendleton.
The President's Award
The President's Award went to Cheri Rosenberg, Pendleton Chamber of Commerce executive director.
The President’s award is given at the discretion of the Chamber president, Velda Arnaud, who chose Rosenberg for her unwavering dedication to the Pendleton community and our local businesses.
Arnaud in a statement described Rosenberg as hardworking, dedicated, committed, positive, energetic and innovative. She also continues to add to “other duties as assigned” in creative ways.
Tourism Excellence Award
Get Wild in Pendleton Collaboration Team rode off with the Tourism Excellence Award.
Tourism is a large part of Pendleton, and while the pandemic has limited the ability of visitors to travel here, locals have not stood back to wait for the end of this pandemic.
Instead, many people have been innovative in trying to bring in tourists, according to the chamber, but the collaborative team that put together Get Wild in Pendleton took it over the top.
Rounding out the list of award winners are the following:
Volunteer of the Year: Andy VanderPlaat, Pendleton Cattle Barons Board president.
Employee of the Year: Ronda Thornburg, executive secretary of the Pendleton School District.
Boss of the Year: Kelli and Rodney Bullington, owners and operators of Oregon Grain Growers Brand Distillery.
Business of the Year: Pendleton Underground Tours.
