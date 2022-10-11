PENDLETON — The Oregon Department of Education’s state in-service day is this Friday, Oct. 14. The InterMountain Education Service District and Pendleton School District have teamed up to offer educators from around the Eastern Oregon region a full day of professional development opportunities.
The 2022 October Professional Development Summit is at Sunridge Middle School in Pendleton. Organizers expect several hundred educators to attend. The keynote speaker is Joy Kelly. Her address is entitled “Handle with Care: Managing Difficult Situations in Schools with Dignity and Respect.” According to McKennon McDonald, coordinator of the Oregon Trail Regional Educator Network, the keynote speech is to emphasize ways educators can improve school culture.
Other offerings scheduled during the day are teacher-led breakout sessions and presentations focused on content specific areas, improving reading and writing skills, textbook adoption supports, social and emotional learning/behavior, new teachers, administrators, career technical education and technology.
“Our team has worked hard to ensure that the summit provides diverse opportunities for teachers who teach a variety of levels and subjects, from music and math to special education and communicating with nonEnglish speaking families,” McDonald said. “We are looking forward to welcoming area educators to a productive and relevant day of professional learning.”
Breakfast and lunch are provided, and teachers can earn professional development units at the event.
The IMESD has more than 235 employees serving nearly 23,000 Northeastern Oregon students in 18 component school districts in Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Baker counties.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.