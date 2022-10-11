PENDLETON — The Oregon Department of Education’s state in-service day is this Friday, Oct. 14. The InterMountain Education Service District and Pendleton School District have teamed up to offer educators from around the Eastern Oregon region a full day of professional development opportunities.

The 2022 October Professional Development Summit is at Sunridge Middle School in Pendleton. Organizers expect several hundred educators to attend. The keynote speaker is Joy Kelly. Her address is entitled “Handle with Care: Managing Difficult Situations in Schools with Dignity and Respect.” According to McKennon McDonald, coordinator of the Oregon Trail Regional Educator Network, the keynote speech is to emphasize ways educators can improve school culture.

