Travis Reeser IMESD Regional Teacher of the Year.jpg

Stanfield Secondary Schoo teacher Travis Reeser, center, receives the prize Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, as the InterMountain Education Service District's 2023 Regional Teacher of the Year. Joining Reeser from left are Stanfield Secondary School Principal Blaine Braithwaite, Stanfield School District Dean of Students Lorena Woods and school district Superintendent Beth Burton.

 InterMountain Education Service District/Contributed Photo

STANFIELD — Stanfield School District teacher Travis Reeser is the InterMountain Education Service District’s 2023 Regional Teacher of the Year.

The ESD made the announcement in a recent press release.

