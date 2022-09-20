STANFIELD — Stanfield School District teacher Travis Reeser is the InterMountain Education Service District’s 2023 Regional Teacher of the Year.
The ESD made the announcement in a recent press release.
STANFIELD — Stanfield School District teacher Travis Reeser is the InterMountain Education Service District’s 2023 Regional Teacher of the Year.
The ESD made the announcement in a recent press release.
Reeser teaches physical education at Stanfield Secondary School. The recognition comes with a $1,000 cash prize and puts him in the running for Oregon’s 2023 Teacher of the Year — to be announced in a few weeks.
“Travis is relentless in his pursuit to become the most effective instructor he can be so that students can experience growth to their full potential,” Stanfield School District Superintendent Beth Burton said.
The school district surprised Reeser on the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 15, at an all-district assembly at Stanfield Secondary School. Burton and Principal Blaine Braithwaite, along with a representative from the IMESD, presented Reeser with an oversized check, balloons and gifts amid applause and cheers from all Stanfield students and staff.
“He is a phenomenal teacher and coach with an ability to establish strong connections with students that build them up so they can be successful,” Burton said. “He is so deserving of this honor, and we are incredibly proud that he is part of Stanfield School District and the community.”
Reeser has been a teacher for 24 years, and in his present position for seven years.
Students, colleagues, administrators, friends or family members nominate teachers to apply for the award, and a diverse panel of regional representatives make the selection.
Later this fall, one regional teacher of the year will receive the title of 2023 Oregon Teacher of the Year.
Visit OregonTeacheroftheYear.org for more information or to nominate a deserving teacher for 2024.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.