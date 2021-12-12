PENDLETON — Interstate 84 eastbound and westbound lanes are open in Eastern Oregon.
The Oregon Department of Transportation a little before 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, reported traffic again could roll on the freeway. ODOT at about 1 p.m. had closed the eastbound lanes of I-84 near Pendleton due to spun out semitrailers.
The eastbound freeway was closed at Exit 216, about 6 miles east of Pendleton, while the westbound freeway also was closed in Baker City at Exit 304 to all traffic and closed to semis in Ontario at Exit 374 due to a crash near milepost 220.
The eastbound closure started in La Grande, but ODOT moved the closure to Baker City and Ontario due to the lack of safe semitrailer parking in La Grande and Baker City.
Highway 245 also was closed to through traffic. The state transportation department reported it is not a viable route for freeway traffic.
"Winter is here and more mountain snow is expected this week," ODOT advised. "Before traveling, check current highway conditions."
You can find update on state highways at TripCheck.com or call 511 or 800-977-6368. Outside Oregon call 503-588-2941.
