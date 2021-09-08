BAKER COUNTY — Dual tires that detached from a flatbed trailer Monday, Sept. 6, on Interstate 84 in Baker County killed an Idaho truck driver.
The fatal collision, which closed the freeway for about six hours, happened at about 6:40 p.m. on I-84 near Milepost 338, about 34 miles southeast of Baker City near the Lookout Mountain exit. Oregon State Police reported Hassen Ibrahim, 38, of Dublin, Ohio, was driving a Freightliner semi westbound, towing a flatbed trailer when the trailer's axle broke and the duel tires came off and bounced across the center concrete barrier.
James Green, 50, of Caldwell was driving a Freightliner semitrailer in the eastbound lanes, state police reported, when the tires came down into the windshield and cab of his truck. Green died at the scene.
According to OSP, Ibrahim stopped his truck, chained up the broken axle and continued driving west. State police troopers located Ibrahim in Baker City. Neither he nor his passenger, Mohamed Kulale, 61, was hurt.
OSP is asking anyone who saw the collision and who troopers have not interviewed to contact OSP and reference case SP21-256040.
Also, witnesses reported seeing a white male in a commercial semi stop and talk with Ibrahim. Troopers also want to find and interview that driver.
