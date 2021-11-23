This semitrailer is blocking both eastbound lanes Tuesday morning, Nov. 23, 2021, of Interstate 84 near milepost 251, about 8 miles west of La Grande. The Oregon Department of Transportation has closed the lanes between mileposts 216 and 265 as a result and closed Highway 204 in both directions between mileposts 1 and 39.
Oregon Department of Transportation/Contributed Photo
PENDLETON — Interstate 84 eastbound reopened about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23 after being closed for a few hours due to a crash involving semi-trucks on a snowy morning. The road was closed between mileposts 216 and 265.
According to Tom Strandberg of the Oregon Department of Transportation, the incident involved a double trailer that blocked both eastbound lanes around milepost 251.
Highway 204 also was closed in both directions between mileposts 1 and 39. The road is discouraged as an alternate route for trucks when I-84 is closed. Strandberg noted the weather also is inclement on 204, leading to the closure.
Strandberg encouraged using TripCheck on the ODOT website to keep up to date with updates on local road conditions and closures.
