PENDLETON — Interstate 84 in Eastern Oregon is open once more after a series of crashes starting around noon Monday, Feb. 21, near milepost 230 shutdown the freeway.
The Oregon Department of Transportation on Feb. 22 at about 12:30 a.m. reported the eastbound lanes reopened. The westbound side remained closed until about 6 a.m.
“Good coordination with all responding crews, including law enforcement, fire stations, emergency responders, ODOT and over a half-dozen tow companies helped clear the route enough to open the freeway several hours ahead of earlier estimates,” according to a press release from ODOT.
Disabled vehicles were removed from the road with some being staged at the nearby truck weigh station and rest area.
"Outstanding response from our tow companies and all who responded, including law enforcement and EMS," ODOT District 12 Manager Marilyn Holt in the release. "They got everyone out fast, which made clearing the scene go well."
Still, the state transportation agency reported more work is continuing and travelers should expect reduced speeds, crews working near the roadway, lane restrictions near the crash site and winter conditions along the route.
“Drive with extra caution,” ODOT urged.
The transportation department also reported it lifted restrictions on Highway 204 (Tollgate Highway) and Highway 245.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.