LA GRANDE — Oregon Department of Transportation announced it reopened Interstate 84 westbound near La Grande following a semitrailer crash Tuesday afternoon, July 12.

The crash occurred near Exit 265, ODOT reported at 2:11 p.m., and the westbound lanes were closed until after 4 p.m. for clean up operations.

"Crash clean up continues near milepost 261, so traffic will be reduced to one lane near the work zone," according to ODOT.

For updates on road closures and conditions, visit TripCheck.com or call 511 or 800-977-6368.

