UMATILLA COUNTY — Both lanes of Interstate 84 from Pendleton to Ontario opened by 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning, while Highway 204 and Highway 245 remain closed to all but local traffic, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Sections of the interstate closed between Pendleton and Ontario throughout the night due to icy roads, high winds and blowing snow that impacted visibility.
Tom Strandberg, a spokesperson for ODOT, said traffic remains slow along I-84 and advised travelers to expect delays and to stay off of it if possible.
Standberg said Highway 11 between Pendleton and Milton-Freewater opened earlier Thursday morning, though he wasn't sure exactly when. The route was closed due to similar winter road conditions on Wednesday.
Highway 204 and 245 are remaining closed due to a combination of conditions and as a means to alleviate traffic congestion along I-84, according to Strandberg. ODOT will be inspecting those routes soon and they may open later this morning.
"It was a long night for everyone," he said. "Hopefully today is easier."
