Into the fog of flames

  • Updated
A firefighter puts on his oxygen tank Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, as smoke engulfs the air at the northside of the Grain Craft flour mill in Pendleton.

PENDLETON — In the twilight of Wednesday morning, Aug. 10, firefighters armed with hoses battled the roaring flames bursting from the north side of the Pendleton Grain Craft flour mill.

Firefighters from Umatilla County and beyond gathered to attack the wild blaze from the ground and climbed tall ladders to strike from the air. As they fought with heart, vigor and spirit, a dense black cloud emerged and covered the firefighters and their trucks.  

Firefighters run to get more hoses Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, to suppress the flames at the northside of the Grain Craft flour mill in Pendleton.
Two firefighters hose down the flames Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the northside of the Grain Craft flour mill in Pendleton.
A fog of smoke engulfs the northside of the mill Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the Grain Craft flour mill in Pendleton.
Fire rescue runs into the mist of smoke Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the northside of the Grain Craft flour mill in Pendleton.
Smoke fills the air Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, as a firefighter climbs up preparing to hose down the flames at the northside of the Grain Craft flour mill in Pendleton.
Firefighters connect their hoses to a nearby hydrant Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the northside of the Grain Craft flour mill in Pendleton.
Fire erupts Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, as firefighter takes a moment to assess the situation at the northside of the Grain Craft flour mill in Pendleton.
Fire erupts on the westside of Grain Craft flour mill Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Pendleton.
The sunrises Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, as firefighters battle the flames on the west side of the Grain Craft flour mill in Pendleton.
A reflection of the fire Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, as water from the hoses flows into the streets on the west side of the Grain Craft flour mill in Pendleton.
Shelly Brown hoses down her house Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, keeping it cool from the mill fire across from Grain Craft in Pendleton.
Parts of the building fall apart Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the southside of the Grain Craft flour mill in Pendleton.
Debris from the flames cover the streets Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the southside of the Grain Craft flour mill in Pendleton.
Boardman firefighters join the effort to suppress the fire Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the southside of the Grain Craft flour mill in Pendleton.
Firefighters climb to check for damages Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, on the roof of Lapp's Auto Body Repair Inc. across from Grain Craft flour mill in Pendleton.
Lieutenant Dayrl Sams, Pendleton Fire, quickly grabs his coat Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, and returns to hose down the flames on the southside of the Grain Craft flour mill in Pendleton.
A couple of firehoses are set up around the neighborhood Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, on South East Emigrant Avenue and 4th Street in Pendleton.
Pendleton Police Chief Charles Bryam helps coordinate roadblocks and neighborhood safety Wednesday, Aug. 10. 2022, at the southside of the Grain Craft flour mill in Pendleton.
Smokes fill the air Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, as fire teams continue to suppress the fire on the southside of the Grain Craft flour mill in Pendleton.
Water fills the streets Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, from the firehoses used to put down the fire at the northside of the Grain Craft flour mill in Pendleton.
Pendleton Fiber building cools its roof Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, from the heat of the fire near the Grain Craft flour mill in Pendleton.
An Echo firefighter takes a quick break Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, after hours of battling the fire on the northside of the Grain Craft flour mill in Pendleton.
Smoke continues to rise Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, from the Grain Craft flour mill as the sun sets in Pendleton.
