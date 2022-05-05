An explosion and fire on Feb. 22, 2022, destroyed Shearer's Foods in Hermiston. Fire Marshal Scott Goff said investigators have found "a failure in the temporary piping system for the thermal fluid that was heated by the temporary boiler," but any report on what happened is months away.
HERMISTON — Fire Marshal Scott Goff reported a piping system failure may have played a role in the Feb. 22 explosion at the Shearer’s Foods plant in Hermiston.
But Goff, of Umatilla Fire District No. 1, said it will be months yet before he has a report ready on what happened that resulted in the fire and destruction of the facility.
Since the emergency, Goff said he and other investigators have been searching through the wreckage for answers.
“There’s still some testing going on,” he said.
Representatives from Shearer’s, insurance and equipment companies have joined him in his efforts, he said, which has contributed to delays on results. But ee said investigators have found “a failure in the temporary piping system for the thermal fluid that was heated by the temporary boiler.”
According to Goff, the boiler was brought in at the end of 2021 to replace a boiler that was down for maintenance. As Shearer’s was having difficulty obtaining parts for the regular boiler, the company had not returned it to operation.
There are Oregon state codes and standards related to the installation of boilers and pressure vessels. Goff said state officials had not run inspections or issued permits about the temporary boiler while it was operating.
He said nearly 80 interviews were conducted after the fire, and he was “several months out” from completing a report. Such a report, he said, would contain witness testimony.
As for lab test results, Goff said on Monday, May 2, that he had no dates for when they would be completed.
