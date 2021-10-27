HERMISTON — A monthslong Hermiston police investigation led Tuesday, Oct. 26, to the arrest of a man for a slew of child sex crimes, according to Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston.
Steven Ira Brown, 36, is in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, for felony counts of using a child in sexual conduct, second-degree sexual abuse, luring a minor, and misdemeanor counts of contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor and third-degree sexual abuse.
Edmiston said police began investigating Brown in June. He wouldn’t disclose any details about the charges, but said the victim involved in the case is a 16-year-old girl who knew Brown. He said Brown’s alleged actions started at least six months before the police investigation began.
Edmiston also wouldn’t describe their relationship other than to say that the two knew each other, adding Brown was “not a stranger" to the teen.
Brown knew Hermiston police were investigating him, Edmiston said, as officers seized property from his home. Edmiston said Brown tried to hide from police but was eventually found in his home. On Oct. 26, police waited outside his home. After calling his attorney, Brown “came out to face the music,” Edmiston said.
Edmiston also described Brown as a “well-known social media warrior antagonist.” On his Facebook page, Brown has posted several videos criticizing police and the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office.
Edmiston said police have been in the process of locking down digital information in the case that they will provide to prosecutors.
Brown remains in the local jail with a preliminary bail of $100,000.
