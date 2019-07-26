PENDLETON — The investor who bought Pendleton’s historic First United Methodist Church doesn’t plan to raze the building.
“That will not happen,” said Craig Clemens, managing member of Calibrated Valuation LLC, which purchased the 113-year-old stone church in early June.
The congregation put the church on the market a couple of years ago for $410,000 after realizing it couldn’t afford repairs, maintenance and monthly utilities. Inside the sanctuary’s south wall lurks extensive water damage that requires something in the neighborhood of $100,000 to repair. Challenges included asbestos, cracking and peeling, crumbling mortar and deferred maintenance.
The sanctuary features two huge stained glass windows and a vintage organ. Outside is a distinctive bell tower and a cornerstone laid in 1906. The church, on land purchased for $4,000, survived several fires.
This spring, the congregation said a slow, sad goodbye to their house of worship, culminating with a final worship service on May 26 and then had what Pastor Jim Pierce called “the mother of all yard sales.”
Clemens, by phone, said the church’s stately exterior first drew his attention as a buyer.
“I was attracted to the architecture, the tower, the stone,” he said. “I really liked the building and it seemed like a good value.”
The final purchase price was $350,000.
Clemens’s vision for the church is still evolving. In the days following the sale, locals speculated about what the company would do with the vintage building. Would the church be pieced out with the organ and stained glass going to the highest bidders? Would it repurposed into living space or offices? Might it become a McMenamins brewpub, following in the footsteps of other historic properties such as McMenamins Edgefield in Troutdale or the Kennedy School in Portland?
At the latter speculation, Clemens chuckled. He said he called McMenamins to ask if they might be interested in the building.
“They said they are not doing any acquisitions right now,” he said. “They’re consolidating.”
He said, after repairs, the building may be leased out as an event center or for some other purpose. There is a small chance he may fix up the building and resell.
Clemens said he doesn’t intend to piece out the church’s interior features.
“I have no plans to do anything with the organ and the stained glass,” he said.
The property comes with a large parking lot and two adjacent houses. One is leased by Legal Aid Services of Oregon through the end of the year and Clemens said he’s open to working out an agreement at that time. The other house, which now sits empty, will be leased or sold. The parking lot, for which there is a joint agreement for use by employees and customers of businesses on the north side of the block, likely will remain as is.
