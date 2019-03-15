IONE — A house fire in Ione on Thursday left six people without a home.
Ione Rural Fire Protection District Chief Virgil Morgan said the department was paged at about 4 a.m. Thursday to a home on South Cherry Street, and the home was fully engulfed when they arrived.
The residents of the home had been inside when the fire started, but everyone got out of the house safely. Morgan said they think the cause of the fire might have been electrical issues in the home, but have not confirmed an official cause.
