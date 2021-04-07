IONE — Kevin Dinning has been hired as the new superintendent/secondary principal of the Ione School District effective July 1, according to a press release from the district board of directors.
Dinning was one of three finalists who spent a day in the district in late March. Following extensive reference checking, Dinning was the unanimous selection by the board, according to Ione School District Board Chair Rob Crum.
“We are looking forward to Kevin bringing strong leadership and growth opportunities for our students,” Crum said.
Most recently, Dinning has served as the principal of Bonners Ferry High School and Bonners Ferry Middle School in Idaho. He has considerable teaching experience, including serving as a teacher coordinator in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Dinning received his master’s degree from Concordia University and his bachelor’s degree from the University of Idaho.
When asked about coming to Ione, Dinning said, “We are looking forward to joining the community, excited to work hard, and committed to getting better every day.”
“The Ione school board is pleased to have Dinning as our new superintendent/secondary principal and look forward to many successful years working together,” said Crum.
