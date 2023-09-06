Ione School District office
The Ione School District office is open Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. The school board is holding a special meeting Sept. 5 starting at 5:30 p.m. to address complaints against the board.

 Beau Glynn/East Oregonian

IONE — The Ione School District School Board censured its former board chair, Rob Crum, after an independent investigator found Crum engaged in cyberbullying and violated district policy in emails he sent in the spring.

The vote to censure Crum took place Tuesday, Sept. 5, in a special meeting in the Ione High School cafeteria. The board opened the meeting with comments from Crum, before allowing a period of public comment from the crowd of more 50 locals.

