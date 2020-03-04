IONE — Some high school seniors are still waiting to figure out their post-graduation plans. But Jake Heideman, 18, already knows exactly how it will go — hop a plane to Costa Rica in June, and enter the U.S. Navy in August.
Heideman — a longtime 4-H member — was recently selected to participate in a 4-H Exchange trip to Costa Rica, where he’ll stay with a host family for about a month and get a taste of life outside of the U.S. Although, he’s not exactly sure what he’ll be doing in Central America.
“Whatever the daily life is,” he said. “I don’t know yet. I’d like to learn more about the culture, and maybe help during harvest time.”
So for now, Heideman is practicing his Spanish, and since his family has hosted two exchange students in the past, he has a good idea of what’s coming. He even interviewed for the 4-H Exchange Program from his exchange-brother’s living room in Portugal.
Heideman has lived in Ione for most of his life. The oldest of three boys, he started driving the bankout wagon for his parents’ wheat farm, Blown Away Ranch, at age 11. According to his mom, Erin Hansell-Heideman, it’s a sun-up to sun-down type of task from early July till August — although the family has plenty of tasks and chores around the farm all year long.
“Sometimes it would be nice to go hang out with friends,” Heideman said. “But I think in the long run it helps me out and improves my work ethic. And if you mess up, guess who’s getting in trouble?”
This spring break, he’ll be training his younger brothers to take on the task since he’ll be out of the country at the beginning of harvest. He hopes to come back to the farm at some point, but looks forward to trying something new.
“I think it’ll be nice to have a little break for a couple years,” he said.
That’s something often on his mom’s mind.
“(Farming) is generational, and there aren’t many occupations that work so hard to build that next generation to take their place, essentially,” she said. “We leave it in a better place, and improve. We want to make sure these boys really want to do this; we’ll do everything in our power to make that happen for them if that’s their choice.”
She said their family was surprised when Heideman chose to pursue the military.
“But if that’s the path he wants to choose, then we’re going to support him,” she said.
They’re already thinking about travel arrangements for Heideman’s basic training graduation.
“I’ve always wanted to get stronger,” he said. “I’ve also had family in the military, and I’d like to go,” Heideman said.
But until his solo flight to Costa Rica in June, Heideman is working to keep his high school experience memorable.
He plays basketball, takes computer science classes in school, participates in multiple 4-H categories each year, and enjoys riding motorcycles with his family.
“I’m kind of living those memorable moments right now,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.