PENDLETON — While much of Oregon’s irrigators are in dire straits, water users in Umatilla and Morrow counties have not been greatly affected by this summer’s drought.
Sean Kimbrel, Bureau of Reclamation Umatilla field office manager, said McKay Creek Reservoir was slightly above average for this time of year.
“Water storage in Umatilla County is in better shape than the rest of Oregon,” Kimbrel said. “Irrigation districts have close to a complete water supply.”
According to the Bureau of Reclamation, Pacific Northwest Region Umatilla River Basin Storage and Flow Diagram, McKay Reservoir is 42% full.
McKay Dam has 65,534 acre-feet active storage capacity plus 6,000 acre-feet of space exclusive for flood risk management above the normal full pool.
McKay Reservoir typically peaks the third week of May. This year, the maximum stored water was 64,176 acre-feet, a bit below last year’s maximum of 69,242 acre-feet.
“Irrigation water supplies will be close to if not completely fulfilled this year from reclamation facilities to contracted water users in the Umatilla River Basin, which is much better in comparison to the very limited irrigation water supplies across the rest of Oregon as a result of drought conditions,” Kimbrel said.
One of the reasons the reservoir is still around average for late August is because the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation haven’t released water for fish yet.
“CTUIR is about to ramp-up fish water releases in the Umatilla,” Kimbrel said.
While the Cold Springs Reservoir is below average right now at 12% capacity, it is fulfilled by wintertime diversions from the Umatilla River with minimum flows maintained for fish, which are exchanged with summertime pumping from the Columbia River, Kimbrel said.
Morrow County’s Willow Creek Reservoir outside of Heppner is managed by the Army Corps of Engineers primarily as a flood control facility. Its downstream use is primarily irrigation.
Tom Conning, public affairs specialist for the Corps’ Portland District, said the reservoir is filled with snowmelt and rainfall. Its peak storage is between April 1 and May 15. This year’s drought has greatly affected its levels.
“At this point of the year, it should be close to full, but it’s 90% below full,” he said.
Conning said Willow Creek is far lower than it is even in the winter months.
“After Labor Day it starts to draw down to allow a larger pool to catch large storm events,” he said. “By Feb. 1 it starts to refill, while releasing any excess water coming from a storm.”
To supply irrigators with summer water, Conning said the Corps coordinates with the Oregon Water Resources Department to adjust inflows versus outflows.
“Once we hit 2,047 acre-feet we start to lose the ability to release more than what is coming in,” he said. “We are pretty close to that now at 2,051.”
Willow Creek is a popular fishing and camping destination and the minimum acre-feet level is maintained for fish managed in the reservoir by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Conning said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.