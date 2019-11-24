UMATILLA — Bryce Southerland will paint a fantasy landscape with fluorescent pink flowers and not charge a cent, because painting changed his life and he wants it to change the lives of others, too.
“If I can do it, anybody can,” he said.
Last December, Southerland took up oil painting in the wake of his mother’s death. As of this month, he’s painted more than 200 pieces. A quarter of those he’s given away for free. He’s only sold a handful of his paintings and he aims to keep it that way. Some are currently on display at Murray’s Boardman Pharmacy.
“If someone wants to buy one, great.” He said, “But if I can tell someone loves something and I just can’t see them pulling the money out of their pocket for it, I’ll give it away.”
Many of these works are hanging in the Umatilla apartment of his brother, Joseph — the Umatilla River shrouded in leafy trees, a shocking lunar eclipse, an ocean wave rolling through a sunny seascape, which exists only in Southerland’s mind.
He doesn’t use photographs for reference, but he once watched reference videos of waves for so long he got seasick.
Joseph Southerland said he would describe himself as a collector of these many works.
“Sometimes I see something that Bryce is going to throw away, and I’ll even pay him for it,” he said.
Joseph said he “doesn’t have an artistic bone” in his body, that he’s more interested in martial arts and firearms than paintbrushes.
“I literally was asked to stop drawing stick figures one time,” he said.
But another time, more recently, the whole family sat down to paint a pink-tinted landscape of trees on miniature canvasses, and Joseph’s piece turned out better than he thought it would. The series is hanging in his apartment entryway.
“(Bryce) calls his paintings ‘dumpster frisbees’,” said Angel Southerland, his wife.
The pair have a 19-year-old son and live in Irrigon. Angel took up watercolor painting last year after Bryce started his journey into the art world.
When Southerland was a child, growing up first in Texas on a military base and later in Anchorage, Alaska, he drew all the time. As a teenager, his parents divorced. Bryce moved to the mainland with his mother, and Joseph stayed with their father. He thinks he must have lived in 46 states.
“I was angry as a kid,” Southerland said. “I got into some bad stuff. My mom was the only person I could talk to.”
Back then, he threw all of his drawings away after making them, except for a large-scale drawing of Michaelangelo’s Sistine Chapel ceiling in the early 2000s. That piece is probably still hanging in a church, somewhere in Anchorage, he said.
For Southerland, socializing can be difficult, especially in large crowds. He felt especially isolated and angry when his mother passed away two years ago.
Back then, he kept his head shaved and spent a lot of time shut in.
But after Angel encouraged him to begin painting last year, he said he reemerged into the community. He now refuses to shave his curly long hair, an echo of his virtual art mentor — American painter and TV show host Bob Ross.
Ross reached the rank of master sergeant in the U.S. Air Force. When he retired from the service, he vowed never to raise his voice again and eventually hosted the “The Joy of Painting” on Public Broadcasting Station for more than a decade, promoting a “wet-on-wet” oil painting technique in a calm, reassuring voice.
Bryce knows some artists might critique the fast-paced method that Ross — who once said anyone can “paint almighty pictures” — taught millions of viewers on TV.
“There’s not much you can’t do without his technique,” Bryce said. “You can do anything you want with it.”
Of course, Bryce’s style has adapted beyond the parameters of “The Joy of Painting.”
Sometimes he shirks traditional canvasses for saw blades and wood planks. Angel was tired of their dull-looking fridge, so he’s painting that right now too. Someday, he hopes to do a mural.
He prefers to use the cheapest materials he can find, including barbecue-basting brushes. Occasionally, people donate supplies his way so he can create more works in the 2.5 square feet of space he’s sanctioned as his studio in his RV home in Irrigon.
And recently, he’s gotten really into painting space scenes.
“Bob never painted outer space,” he said.
Bryce might have that gentle Bob Ross demeanor, but he doesn’t have a television show.
Instead, he brings his paintings, which he posts about on his “Bryce’s DreamScapes” Facebook page, outside every week and hides them around Irrigon, Umatilla and Hermiston before announcing on social media that a scavenger hunt has begun.
He was inspired in part by the anonymous English street artist, Banksy. But also, he was hoping to make some friends.
“I started doing this to get out of the house,” he said.
He knew he was onto something when a school teacher did a “touchdown dance” after climbing a tree to retrieve one of Bryce’s original paintings. He hopes to start hiding paintings in Pendleton, Echo and Stanfield as well.
“I used to sit inside, and hate it here. I never tried to help,” he said. “But now I’m doing something about it. The community here is way different than I ever thought.”
