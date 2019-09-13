IRRIGON — The Irrigon Chamber of Commerce is in transition as it searches for a new director and a new home.
The chamber had previously operated on an all-volunteer basis, but over the last six years grew from six members to about 70.
“With that comes revenue,” Phyllis Danielson said.
Danielson, a previous chamber president acting as spokesperson for the chamber board, said they decided to use some of their membership revenue to hire a part-time director to put in about 20 hours a month. The first person they hired left as soon as she was trained, however, and they are “back to square one” on finding a director.
Danielson said they hope to find someone who is perhaps retired or a stay-at-home parent who wouldn’t mind working a handful of hours a week to offer office hours, answer phones and email and help put on chamber events. If the director was successful in pursuing new members, that revenue could possibly open the way to add more hours to the position in the future.
“It’s a sweet little job,” she said.
As the board searches for a director, they are also searching for a new home. The past four years they have been operating a small visitor center at 490 E. Highway 730, but the building they were leasing was just sold.
Danielson said that on Monday, minutes before the chamber’s board was preparing to meet, she received a call asking if the chamber would be interested in new office space being added to the area next to city hall where the farmer’s market is located.
“It’s a very promising location,” she said.
She said it was a “brand new, fresh idea” they were still discussing, but pairing a visitor center with the farmer’s market would be a great partnership. In case that idea doesn’t pan out, however, she said they were also interested in hearing about any other leads on space for lease.
The chamber’s seven-member board has three positions up for re-election in November, so Danielson said they were also interested in hearing from applicants who would like to throw their name in for consideration.
While the chamber has hit some bumps this year, Danielson said they are still “flying well” and the board is excited to see what opportunities the changes will bring. On Wednesday, the chamber’s monthly luncheon brought out about 25 people, whom Danielson encouraged to share any tips on possible new directors, board members or locations.
During the current transition, anyone with information for the chamber can contact Danielson at her business, Stokes Landing Bed & Breakfast, at 541-922-3857.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.