HEPPNER — An Irrigon man is anticipated to spend 13 months in prison for attempted first-degree sexual abuse.
Eduardo Salas, 62, pleaded no contest last Thursday to two of 12 charges he was indicted on for alleged sex crimes involving two children.
Salas will spend more than a year in the custody of the Department of Corrections and participate in 60 months of post-prison supervision, with credit for time already served, according to court documents. Court and corrections officials did not know which prison Salas would be lodged at on Wednesday. It is likely he is in transit.
Salas is also ordered to pay $400 in fines, register as a sex offender and face 36 months of formal probation alongside the post-prison supervision. He is not permitted to have contact with the two victims, and will be allowed to see his grandchildren under supervision.
It was also recommended by presiding Judge John Leiuallen that Salas complete a sex offender treatment program after serving time.
