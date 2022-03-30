IRRIGON — Irrigon is not renewing its contract with the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services.
The city council at its meeting March 15 voted instead for the city to establish a one-person police department.
City Manager Aaron Palmquist in a memo to the council explained this has been a topic of discussion in the town.
“As Irrigon grows and may desire to take charge of their destiny, should they continue down the road of contracting or begin the step in moving in the direction of having their own law enforcement,” according to the memo.
He said Mayor Margaret Anderson wanted the council to address the issue because “we are at a good time for all parties to make any adjustments if needed and desired.”
The Irrigon City Council voted unanimously not to renew.
The small town on the Columbia River has been paying the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office more than $95,000 a year for in a contract for services, plus the purchase of a car for the sheriffs office every three years, which the sheriff’s office returned to the city after three years.
Irrigon now is searching for a new chief, who will be the only officer in the department. The city also will purchase a new car and renovate an office in city hall for the new department.
Under the plan, there will not be 24/7 police coverage for the town of more than 1,800 people, but per Oregon law, the county still will have to provide some services. Code enforcement and complaints, however, would be solely the city's responsibility.
“This may be an opportunity for Irrigon as we continue to grow and become more resilient,” Palmquist told the council in the memo.
Additionally, he continued, the Irrigon Municipal Court “has been a good addition and is working through to strengthen lrrigon's presence and strength in the region.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.