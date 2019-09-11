IRRIGON — An Irrigon man was arrested Monday on hit-and-run charges after a crash that occurred about 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Christopher Michael Swope, 40, of Irrigon was lodged in the Umatilla County Jail and charged with hit-and-run, fourth-degree assault, reckless driving and five counts of reckless endangering. His bail is set at $45,000.
Sheriff Ken Matlack said Swope was driving eastbound on Highway 730 near Lewis and Clark Drive west of Irrigon when for unknown reasons he crossed the center lane and collided with a vehicle driving westbound driven by Selina Jim and carrying passengers Anthony Culps Jr., Anthony Culps Sr., Cougar Frank and Jade Jim-Heath.
Matlack said Jim and her passengers sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported by ambulance to Good Shepherd Medical Center.
Law enforcement began searching for the vehicle of the male suspect, who fled the scene and located Swope’s damaged vehicle about 2 miles away at Green Acres RV Park. They searched for Swope that evening but called off the search at 11:58 p.m.
According to a news release from MCSO, on Monday at approximately 10 a.m. Morrow County Sgt. Brian Snyder and Deputy Dalton Garcia located Swope in a different vehicle in Irrigon and took him into custody without incident based on information provided by Oregon State Police.
Swope has a prior criminal record, most recently charges for fourth-degree assault, strangulation and harassment in 2018.
Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, Boardman Police Department, Boardman Fire, Boardman Ambulance, Irrigon Ambulance and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service assisted in the incident.
MCSO is still looking for leads in an unrelated hit-and-run on Aug. 31 about 8:40 p.m. involving a 2-year-old child who was apparently struck by a vehicle on Highway 730 between Division Street and Southeast Seventh Street in Irrigon.
Matlack said the sheriff’s office was still investigating the incident, including how the toddler ended up on the highway unsupervised. He said the scene was difficult to process as items had been moved around by the time law enforcement arrived.
Anyone who has information about that hit-and-run should contact the sheriff’s office at 541-676-5317 and reference case number 19-0692 for Sgt. Nathen Braun.
