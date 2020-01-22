HERMISTON — An Irrigon man is facing felony charges after reportedly throwing a Molotov cocktail in a Hermiston neighborhood.
Hermiston police arrested Jeremiah Michael Morgan, 20, on Sunday evening. Law enforcement officials said it is believed that Morgan threw a homemade incendiary device on top of a garage on East Browning Avenue before fleeing on foot.
It is also believed that Morgan knew the male victim in the case, and that the action was part of a continuing dispute.
The district attorney’s office formally charged Morgan with attempted first-degree arson, a Class B felony; unlawful possession and manufacture of a destructive device, both Class C felonies; and recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor.
Court documents assert Morgan attempted to start a fire or cause an explosion, but it doesn't appear the incident caused any damage or physical injury.
Morgan was still lodged at the Umatilla County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon. A probable cause preliminary hearing next week will determine if Morgan will be required to stand trial.
