MORROW COUNTY — An Irrigon man is in jail after, police say, he severely injured an infant, according to a press release from the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office.
Cody Hendren, 28, was arrested and lodged at the Umatilla County Jail on two charges of first-degree assault and three counts of criminal mistreatment in the the first degree.
Police said that on Saturday evening, the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Spokane, Wash., Police Department of a 2-month old infant with severe injuries being treated at a Spokane-area hospital. Police said the infant suffered life threatening and/or altering injuries.
With the assistance of detectives from the Spokane Police Department Major Crimes and medical professionals at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, it was determined the crime occurred in Morrow County.
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Division began an investigation that lasted into Sunday afternoon and determined that Hendren was responsible for the injuries to the infant.
Hendren’s bail has been set at $530,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.