An Irrigon man died on Saturday as he was driving on a backroad in Stanfield.
Seth Alan Doughty, 23, was driving eastbound on Echo Meadows Road from Highway 207 early Saturday morning, according to Oregon State Police Sgt. Seth Cooney.
Cooney said for unknown reasons Doughty swerved hard to the south shoulder of the road, his vehicle rolled and he was ejected from the vehicle.
Cooney said he had not been wearing a seatbelt, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Cooney said officers believe Doughty was on his way to work at a factory in Stanfield.
