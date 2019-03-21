Irrigon Medical Clinic will be able to see more patients than ever after boosting its square footage and number of staff.
Clinic manager Kris Jones said at an open house Thursday that the expansion of their 220 N. Main St. building nearly tripled the clinic's size.
"We're so excited," she said.
Jones said in her time at the clinic she has seen it jump from five to 13 employees, including herself. For years the clinic had one doctor on site with some visits from other providers from Heppner. Now the clinic is up to three providers and is advertising for a fourth. They also plan to hire a therapist and start offering behavioral health services.
"We can't wait to get to four providers, because we're already booked out even with three," Jones said.
Already here or currently in the works are a number of other new services, including mammograms from a mobile clinic, ultrasounds, MRIs and more. Staff also plan to add community education events around topics such as diabetes and nutrition.
"We're just adding a whole lot of things that we didn't do before because we didn't have the space," Jones said.
With the new addition, the clinic now includes eight exam rooms, some of which are extra-large for times when multiple family members want to accompany a patient. The building also includes five restrooms, offices, storage, a conference room, a lab, X-ray room and expanded waiting room.
Irrigon Medical Clinic is part of Morrow County Health District. The special taxing district also includes Pioneer Memorial Hospital and Pioneer Memorial Clinic in Heppner, Morrow County Ambulance and Pioneer Home Health & Hospice.
The clinic is currently taking new patients. For more information call 541-922-5880.
