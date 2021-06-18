IRRIGON — The city of Irrigon plans to use state and grant funding to improve two biking and walking paths this summer, according to a press release.
The first project, called the Division Street Multi-Modal Path Project, began on Tuesday, June 15, according to the press release. The city plans to pave a 10-foot path on the west side of Division between U.S. Highway 730 and Southeast Wyoming Avenue for bicyclists, walkers and students to travel safely along the west side of Division Road.
Funding for the project is coming from the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, the Oregon Department of Transportation's capital improvement plan, the press release said.
A Small City Allotment grant from ODOT is funding the second project, which will begin in August, the press release said. The city plans to pave a biking and walking path along Southeast Idaho Avenue from Southeast Division Street down to Southeast Fourth Street and up to Highway 730.
According to the press release, the second project also will be “in preparation for the future U.S. 730 Sidewalk project in 2022."
