IRRIGON — The city of Irrigon’s policing situation has been up in the air for months — and one determined resident is focused on changing that.
The Irrigon City Council on March 15 voted to shift to a one-person police department rather than renew their contract with the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office. Initially scheduled for 2022, the plan was pushed back to July 1, 2023, and switched to a two-man station. This change came after years of feuding between the city and sheriff’s office.
City Councilor Darren Strong said the proposed station is a good way for the city to gain police officers in the area, quicken response time and crack down on local code enforcement.
City Manager Aaron Palmquist, one of the driving forces behind the idea, presented a memo to the council at the March meeting detailing needs for the city.
“This may be an opportunity for Irrigon as we continue to grow and become more resilient,” Palmquist told council members in the memo. Shortly after, Irrigon City Council unanimously voted not to renew its contract.
Gary David, a former police chief in Milton-Freewater who now resides just outside of the Irrigon city limits, is one of the outspoken critics of the plan, calling for more cooperation between the city and the county.
“It seems like they have the cart before the horse,” David said. “They want to scale back service and have one or two men care for a city.”
Morrow County Undersheriff John Bowles said that in his 20 years with the county department, the relationship between Irrigon citizens and the sheriff had been good. When it comes to the proposed police department, though, he has some concerns.
“It sounds like the city manager and councilors want their own police department,” Bowles said, “If that’s the case, I wish them well. I’m just worried about any inaccurate info about the costs.”
Echoing the undersheriff, David said he is one of many Irrigon citizens against this change. He claimed the council isn’t considering all the options, nor are they listening to the wants of citizens and there are other ways to solve the problem.
This all came to a head in June, when David led a group west to Washington County to visit the community of North Plain to examine their sheriff-city relationship.
Strong, Bowles, and Irrigon Mayor Margaret Andersonwere among the “stakeholders” — or other town members — on the trip west of Portland.
David was impressed by the relationship between the small community of just more than 3,000 people and law enforcement in the area.
“It’s a unique partnership,” David said. “There’s no agenda, it’s just what’s best for the community no matter the direction.”
In the North Plains system, the county sheriff collaborates extensively with the city. While the city has a police chief and department, that department consists entirely of county law enforcement. Many county officers wear different hats in the police department to reach out to the community.
It’s a system David said he sees carrying over to Irrigon, and he wanted both town leaders and community members to come and learn about the system. He said many of the stakeholders on the trip reacted positively to the idea. With a little more than 10 months until the contract is up for renewal again, David said he wants to get the community talking about the department.
Not every member on the trip saw the system carrying over, though. Councilor Strong said while the trip and the North Plains model were impressive, he wasn’t sure how feasible the plan was and how it would translate to Irrigon.
“There’s been some bad blood and disputes between the sheriff’s department and the city,” he said. “In order to even think about doing what Washington County is doing, we need to be in a better place.”
As of now, the councilor said the city is moving forward with the plan to have a two-man department in 2022. Still, he said the trip to North Plains was “very informative.”
Bowles said that while the Washington County Sheriff’s office has more personnel than Morrow County, he walked away with “good information” from the trip. In order for that partnership to occur though, he said that the current contract would need to be modified.
For David, there’s still hope for the sheriff and city to mend their relationship. Above all else, he said he wants the needs of the Irrigon citizens to be met. An online petition calling for the city to keep its contract has recorded 162 signatures, which David said is proof enough for the city to look deeper into the issue.
“Why don’t we just work together?” David said, “Why don’t we just find out what our issues are and develop relationships together in the law enforcement community and inspire confidence in the citizens?”
