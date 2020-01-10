HEPPNER — An Irrigon man pleaded no contest Thursday to two of the 12 counts he was indicted on in 2017 for sex crimes involving two children.
Eduardo Salas, 62, initially faced seven counts of first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of first-degree rape and three counts of attempting to commit a Class B felony, and initially pleaded not guilty to all of the charges after his 2017 arrest.
He was arrested following an investigation conducted by the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Human Services.
According to the June 2017 indictment, Salas raped and subjected two children, one younger than 12 years of age and the other under 14 years of age, to sexual contact during 2016 and 2017.
Salas pleaded no contest to making unlawful sexual contact with both children while in his home.
The two victims still live in the Umatilla-Morrow County area.
Court records show he posted $10,000 bail in 2017 and lived under security release conditions, which included not having contact with either victim and staying at least 500 feet from each of them. He was arrested in January 2019 for violating that part of the release, after a sheriff’s deputy saw footage of Salas within 500 feet of one of the victims at a gas station.
“That was unique for this case,” Morrow County District Attorney Justin Nelson said Friday. “To have someone out of custody for a long time.”
Salas’ sentencing has yet to be determined, according to court records. By pleading no contest, Salas is not admitting guilt but could still face punishment by the law. Attempting to commit a Class B felony is considered a Class C felony, which carries a maximum of five years in prison.
Nelson added that a defense counsel investigation yielded additional information about Salas that may have steered the case’s outcome.
“In this case it was a multitude of factors and evidence,” Nelson added.
Salas is lodged in the Umatilla County Jail.
