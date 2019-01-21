HEPPNER — Rape defendant Eduardo Salas of Irrigon is back in the Umatilla County Jail after bailing out in 2017.
Salas, 61, has pleaded not guilty to one count of attempted first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of first-degree rape and nine counts of first-degree sexual abuse for harming two girls younger than 12 between April 1, 2016, and May 28, 2017. He posted $10,000 bail on July 27, 2017, and had to live under security release conditions, including not having contact with either victim and staying at least 500 feet from them.
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Salas on Jan. 7 and returned him to the Pendleton jail for violating conditions of his release. Deputy district attorney Richard Tovey in court documents stated Salas should remain in jail after coming too near one of the victims.
Tovey in his declaration to the court stated Morrow County sheriff’s deputy Lance Bose responded to a report from a relative of a victim in the case. That led Bose to review security camera footage showing Salas was within 500 feet of one victim for 6-8 minutes at a gas station. Bose also contacted Salas who said he was at the station but did not recognize the girl.
Circuit Judge Eva Temple in response signed the warrant for Salas’ arrest and upped his bail to $300,000.
District Attorney Justin Nelson on Jan. 9 asked the court to allow the sheriff’s office to use an electric stun belt and belly chains on Salas when he is court based upon a recommendation from the sheriff’s office. Circuit Judge Jon Lieuallen approved that request Jan. 10. Lieuallen also noted the court would review the necessity for the restraints with prosecution and defense attorneys before hearings begin.
The next proceeding in the case is a trial readiness hearing Thursday.
