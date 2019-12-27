HERMISTON — If the miniature village that springs up each winter at the Meharry house in Hermiston were a real city, it would function quite well.
There are schools and churches, stores and houses. An ice skating rink and a fountain with real running water sit near the center of town. Most of the businesses lining the streets represent a hobby or a profession for Kelly Meharry’s family — a dentist’s office for her dentist husband, a book store for her book-loving son, a veterinarian’s office for her daughter who is a vet.
“Most things are more personal to our family, and things we enjoy ... that’s what drives the choices of buildings,” she said.
The intricate setup spans the top of two large grand pianos pushed back to back, plus “hills” made of boxes surrounding them. An electric train runs on a track around them.
Meharry said it takes her family about a week to set up the ceramic village, which has grown to about 50 buildings plus many more people, trees, vehicles and other smaller pieces. They start the week of Thanksgiving, and leave up the display through the end of January.
She started with a small collection in the late 1990s when her kids were small. One of the first pieces she got was a small, working carousel, which remains one of her favorite pieces.
“It’s just kind of grown gradually over the years,” she said.
The layout of the village differs from year to year, as new features are added. Just like a real town, they must take into account infrastructure as they carefully hide a maze of electric cords under the fake snow so that each building lights up.
Meharry said her children have helped set up the growing village since they were small.
“They used to drink out of the fountain, but they don’t do that anymore,” she said.
Her son Brad Meharry helped with a lot of the setup this year after recently moving back to the area. The train is one of his favorite parts, but he said he doesn’t necessarily have a favorite building.
“I get the most joy out of just building it,” he said.
He said he and his siblings talked about improvements for the wiring next year, and they hope to switch out the electric train for a steam locomotive that would put out actual steam as it chugged around the track.
Kelly Meharry said the family is always “fine-tuning” the display, and they loved to invite friends over to see it. She is always on the lookout for new pieces, and collected seven new ones this year.
One thing the town is still missing is an official name.
“We haven’t really come up with that,” she said. “It’s just a little village — city, I should say now.”
