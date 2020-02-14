PENDLETON — Heading into Year 2, Jackalope Jamboree is looking to take a foothold in Pendleton.
Like last year, the music festival will feature about a dozen artists from the Americana and country genres, retain its Happy Canyon Arena venue, and will even carry over one of the inaugural event’s headliners — Shane Smith and the Saints.
But co-organizer Chad Colwell said the big difference between this year and last year’s events is the decision to split it to two days: June 26 and June 27.
Colwell said organizers also intend to schedule longer breaks between musical acts to allow audience members more time to go to the bathroom, visit vendors, or get settled into their seats.
Colwell said he was excited to bring back Shane Smith and the Saints for an encore headlining performance.
“They’ve got a live act that will bring you to tears or get you up to start dancing,” he said.
The rest of the acts will be a mix of musicians with local ties, like Tylor & the Train Robbers and James Dean Kindle’s Hyper Modern Country Quartet, and performers from across the Northwest and beyond, like Jenny Don’t & the Spurs and The Lonesome Billies.
Jackalope Jamboree is operating firmly in its wheelhouse, but Colwell said this year’s festival will feature different subgenres of country and some acts, like Portland “psychedelic cumbia” band Orquestra Pacifico Tropical, that don’t fit the mold at all.
Colwell said Jackalope Jamboree’s 2020 goal is growth in all facets of the operation.
Eight hundred people attended the first festival, and although Colwell said they don’t have a target sales amount, the organizers would like to see that number grow.
Tickets are on sale at www.jackalopejamboree.com.
