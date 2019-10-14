PENDLETON — Umatilla County may have to wait a while before the state releases $1.6 million for improvements at the county jail.
The Oregon Legislature approved the capital construction money to fund revamping the jail to better accommodate inmates with a medical issues, drug addiction or mental illness. Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner, served on the 2019 Joint Ways and Means Subcommittee on Capital Construction, which recommended the funding. Smith explained the state pays for those funds through the sales of lottery bonds, and the state treasurer waits to sell those bonds at the best rate.
For example, state Treasurer Tobias Read in April announced a bond sale of $159.5 million that financed more than three dozen projects throughout Oregon, including $9 million in to Eastern Oregon University in La Grande for a fieldhouse to create space for expanding outdoor and physical education programs, track and field and more.
The state also tends to release the funding toward the end of the fiscal biennium to keep its own interest payments to a minimum, Smith added, but at some point the Oregon Department of Administrative Services will contact Sheriff Terry Rowan and ask for a short statement about what the money is for as well as an account number for the deposit.
Smith added the Legislature made the funding law, so the state has no choice but to make good on delivering the dough.
