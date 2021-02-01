PENDLETON — Temperatures were warmer than normal during the month of January, according to preliminary data received by NOAA's National Weather Service in Pendleton.
The average temperature during the month was 39.8 degrees, 4.5 degrees above normal. High temperatures averaged 47.2 degrees, more than 5 degrees above normal, according to the monthly climate summary.
The highest temperature was 63 degrees on Jan. 13. Low temperatures averaged 32.4 degrees, 3.6 degrees above normal.
The lowest temperature for the month was 22 degrees, on Jan. 23.
There were 14 days with the low temperature below 32 degrees, according to the monthly climate summary. There was one day when the high temperature stayed below 32 degrees.
Precipitation for the month totaled 0.91 inches, which was 0.52 inches below normal, the report said. Measurable precipitation — at least 0.01 inch — was received on 12 days, with the heaviest, 0.20 inches, reported on Jan. 21.
Since October, the water year precipitation at the Pendleton airport has been 5.36 inches, 0.07 inches below normal.
Snowfall totaled 1.9 inches. The heaviest snowfall was 1.3 inches, reported on Jan. 25.
The highest wind gust was 68 mph on Jan. 13, and one day when the wind exceeded 50 mph.
The outlook for February from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center calls for below normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Normal highs for the Pendleton airport during February are 46.8 degrees and normal lows are 30.4 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 1.11 inches.
