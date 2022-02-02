PENDLETON — The National Weather Service reported January was cooler than normal in Pendleton.
The National Weather Service office in Pendleton reported that according to preliminary data, temperatures in Pendleton area averaged slightly cooler than normal during the first month of 2022.
The average temperature was 34.1 degrees, which was -0.8 degrees cooler than the normal average temperature for January. High temperatures averaged 40.9 degrees with the high of 58 degrees on Jan. 20 Low temperatures averaged 27.4 degrees with the low of -5 degrees on Jan. 1.
There were 27 days when the low temperature was below 32 degrees, according to the report, and one day with a low temperature below 0 degrees. The Pendleton area also reported 9 days when the high temperature was less than 32 degrees.
Precipitation was not much above normal during January, totaling 1.53 inches, which was 0.01 inches above normal. Precipitation of at least .01 inch was reported on four days. The heaviest amount of precipitation was 0.65 inches, which was reported on Jan. 3. Snowfall for the month totaled 6.9 inches. The heaviest snowfall was 3.5 inches, also on Jan. 3. The highest snow depth was 7 inches, occurring on Jan. 4.
