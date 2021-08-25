Family and friends gather Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, for the Jeepers Back the Blue event in Hermiston to honor Jason Post, a senior deputy with Umatilla County Parole and Probation, who drowned while rafting in June in Wallowa County. The procession of Jeeps drove to Pendleton with an escort from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office to present Post’s wife and daughter with a check.
HERMISTON — Beginning around noon on Saturday, Aug 21, a long procession of Jeeps rolled out of the Hermiston Circuit Court on their way to the Pendleton Convention Center to honor Jason Post, a senior deputy with Umatilla County Parole and Probation, who drowned while rafting in June in Wallowa County.
Arranged by Josh Paullus and the Delaware-based Jeepers Back the Blue organization, dozens of Jeeps ranging from a 1955 M38A1 to modern Wranglers and Grand Cherokees adorned in flags drove the 27 miles from Hermiston to Pendleton and presented Post’s wife, Rosanna, and newborn daughter, Dalilah, with a check.
“Someone had heard about the accident with Jason Post from one of the Jeep organizations here and sent an email starting things here,” said Paullus, a parole and probation officer for Umatilla County. “From there it took off like wildfire.”
Jeepers Back the Blue, which raises and donates money to families of fallen officers, reached out and wrote a check, which Rosanna Post said would be going toward Dalilah’s college fund and planning for her future.
“I was shocked,” she said, “I couldn’t believe that somebody all the way from Delaware had heard about Jason.”
According to Paullus, the organization raised $115,000 and had 500 Jeeps at its annual rally in Delaware in 2020. The money went to 20 families in 20 states, and the organization donated $20,000 toward scholarships.
With more than 15 Jeeps in attendance, the procession took off with a sheriff’s office escort and arrived at a podium and flags at the Pendleton Convention Center, where Undersheriff Jim Littlefield and Dale Primmer, the director of Umatilla County Community Corrections, spoke and presented Rosanna Post with the check.
According to Post, the couple met in 2011 while working at Homestead Youth & Family Services, a juvenile treatment center in Pendleton, and married in July 2018. Rosanna and Jason were probation officers for Umatilla County.
“I really just want to thank the community because it really is overwhelming,” she said. “It’s just crazy how much law enforcement really is a family in a small-town community. They just rally together and support everyone, and it’s just really humbling.”
