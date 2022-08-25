HEPPNER — An incoming Morrow County commissioner is the subject of a state ethics investigation.
The Oregon Government Ethics Commission on Aug. 19 voted to investigate Jeff Wenholz for possible violations. Wenholz in the May primary won a slim victory to serve in Position 2 on the Morrow County Board of Commissioners. He takes office for a four-year term in January 2023.
The ethics commission scheduled a public meeting to discuss the finding of cause on Feb. 3.
Jonathan Tallman in March sent the ethics commission a written complaint against Wenholz, chair of the Morrow County Planning Commission, indicating Wenholz may have used his position for financial gain and may have failed to report additional income on his 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 Annual Verified Statements of Economic Interest.
In the complaint, Tallman explained that Wenholz, besides the commissioner’s position, is the vice president of the board of directors for the Umatilla Electric Cooperative, and director of LS Networks (a high-speed business fiber internet company).
The conflict of interest, according to Tallman, lies in that Wenholz failed to disclose he is compensated from UEC and failed to recuse himself from discussion on several land use proposals involving UEC in his role as a Morrow County planning commissioner.
Wenholz denied there is anything to Tallman's claims.
He explained there is no conflict of interest because UEC is a 501(c) organization. This is a designation under the United States Internal Revenue Code that confers tax-exempt status on nonprofit organizations. Specifically, it identifies which nonprofit organizations are exempt from paying federal income tax.
"These accusations have no foundation," Wenholz said.
Tallman also accuses Umatilla Electric Cooperative of working with Amazon to take his family’s land. He and his parents own a coffee shop in Boardman in which they sell their fruits and vegetables.
"Amazon Web Services has moved in right next door and has teamed up with UEC, by using the law of eminent domain, to take my parents' land away from them. They intend to use the land to put in a 230 kilovolt power line to deliver electricity to their business," he said.
According to Tallman, his family offered to work with UEC and Amazon to find a way to compromise and benefit both of them.
"They would rather just take the land for their own personal use," he complained.
Tallman said he remembers that around 1994 he met Wenholz and they used to play basketball together.
"I still consider Jeff a friend of mine, but he thinks he is above all of us," he said.
Wenholz, who lives in Irrigon, has served on the Morrow County Solid Waste Advisory Committee and Morrow County Planning Commission. Additionally, he served on the Morrow County Umatilla Chemical Depot Citizens Advisory Commission for 11 years.
He has also served for the past five years on the Morrow County Budget Committee, and since 2019, on the Good Shepherd Medical Center Board of Trustees.
He narrowly defeated Melissa Lindsay of Heppner for Position 2 on the Morrow County Board of Commissioners in the May 17 primary election.
Lindsay received 1,287 votes to Wenholz 1,313, with six write-ins, for a total cast of 2,606. Wenholz received 50.4% to Lindsay's 49.4% in the final tally. He received a majority of votes, plus one; the number required to win was 1,304.
The race did not qualify for an automatic recount, despite Wenholz's thin margin of victory, county Clerk Bobbi Childers reported at the time. To qualify requires a difference of just a fifth of 1% of all votes, or about 5.2 in this case, well below Wenholz's 26-vote advantage. That's just under a 1% difference. Childers certified the results on June 8.
