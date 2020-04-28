HERMISTON — Hermiston City Councilor John Kirwan tendered his resignation at the end of Monday night's council meeting.
Kirwan, who works for Union Pacific Railroad, said he had accepted a promotion within the company and is leaving Hermiston to take it.
"Serving the city has been one of the pleasures of my life and something I will always cherish for the remainder of my life on this Earth," he said.
Kirwan has lived in Hermiston for 20 years, and served on the city council for more than seven of them. He said he enjoyed being a part of the city's growth during that time period, and encouraged others "willing to step forward and make a difference" to put up their name for consideration as the city council appoints someone to fill the at-large council seat.
Mayor David Drotzmann said he had enjoyed getting to know Kirwan over the past eight years, "however we ran beforehand in our campaigns." Kirwan and Drotzmann ran against each other for the mayor's seat in the 2012 primaries before each ended up in their current roles.
"You were always a thoughtful person who put a lot of work and effort and education into your research and comments, and that will be missed," he said before leading a standing ovation for Kirwan.
Other councilors were also complimentary of Kirwan on Monday. Doug Primmer said Kirwan's was a voice he always valued, and Roy Barron said he admired Kirwan's outspokenness.
"From the very get-go I've appreciated and respected your assertiveness in being able to stand for what you believed in no matter what, even if the rest of the council disagreed," Barron said. "I've always known your heart's been in the right spot."
Kirwan's position is one of the four at-large council seats up for reelection in November. All candidates who file will run against each other, with the top four vote-getters taking the four seats. The council will be able to appoint someone to fill Kirwan's seat in the interim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.