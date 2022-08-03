HERMISTON — John Perkins, beloved Santa Claus for the children of Hermiston and other local communities has died. He was 70.
"We were deeply saddened by John's passing," Hermiston Parks and Recreation Director Brandon Artz said. "For over a decade, he would stop in throughout the year, bringing joy every time. We'd see him beardless, then getting ready for Christmas."
Parks and Rec would have him to its events. Perkins helped raise donations for the teddy bear campaign for nursing home residents whose families weren't able to visit often.
"He was one of a kind," Artz continued. "He told us stories about what Christmas meant to him. He was unique. We'll miss him even more when planning for the Christmas tree lighting this year."
Artz recalled Perkins' appearance at the aquatic center pool in July 2019.
"We said it would be fantastic for him to show up for Christmas in July," he said, "but it's going to be 100 degrees. He said he was cooler in his Santa suit than without it."
John Richard Perkins was born Sept. 25, 1951, in Pendleton. He died from pancreatic cancer July 27, 2022, at his home in Umatilla.
He grew up with an absent father and an abusive brother, he said in a 2021 interview, and his family suffered poverty. He explained, when he turned 14, his mother no longer qualified for government assistance.
Perkins quit school in the 10th grade to support his mother. He accepted agricultural work, then he was a truck driver. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1970, serving three tours in Vietnam on USS Midway before his honorable discharge in 1976.
His service was difficult, he said, as exposure to Agent Orange in the Vietnam War eventually caused him to lose feeling in his legs. His service also left him with post-traumatic stress disorder, which continued to affect him. Still, he described himself as a happy, optimistic person who tried to share his positivity with others.
He wed Jeanne R. Otis at Pendleton in 1970. He credited his wife with encouraging his pleasant outlook. From the beginning of their relationship, he said, she was a steadying influence.
Perkins worked as an electrician for Union Pacific Railroad at Hinkle from 1976 to 1986, then as an electrical supervisor for Ash Grove Cement in Durkee. He retired in 1998, Burns Mortuary of Hermiston reported.
Perkins served as mayor of Stanfield from 1980 to 1984 and as Local International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers No. 112 president from 1984 to 1986. A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he described himself as a religious man who believed in community. He also worked as a volunteer firefighter and was active in Milton Lodge No. 96 of the Masons and Shriners and rode motorcycle escort in the Oregon Food Bank's caravan.
He was a member of Oregon Motorcycle Riders Association and the Veterans and Friends of Oregon motorcycle clubs, organizing poker runs and raising money for Shriners Hospital. Perkins loved riding motorcycles, camping, fishing, crabbing, boating and photography.
He obtained his high school diploma and walked in cap and gown with the Hermiston High School Class of 2010, he said.
He served as Santa for 13 years, 2008-21, throughout Umatilla County, the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla.
Perkins picked up the mantle of Santa to honor his father-in-law, Roy Otis, who had been Santa but died. His wife, Jeanne Perkins, made him the costume he still wore. It is a suit made with love, he said.
Other trademarks of the role were his prior to becoming Santa. The white hairs, he said, started coming in while he was a high school student, and the beard was fully flushed out before he ever put on the Santa outfit.
Playing Santa through the years, he has toured the region, appearing in and around Hermiston, even going to Walla Walla. The role crept into his daily life, he said, as children recognize him as Santa year-round.
He first noticed something wrong in March 2021, when he saw a bruise on his belly, he said. It grew, so he saw a doctor. After tests, Perkins learned he had stage four pancreatic cancer, he said. Chemo weakened him, he admitted.
“I made a commitment to the city of Hermiston, and I will do everything I can,” he said before the tree lighting. “I would be happy if I can do this.”
Perkins was in the midst of stage four pancreatic cancer on Dec. 2 when lived up to his commitment and brought Santa Claus to Hermiston’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony.
Perkins is survived by his wife of 51 years, a daughter and son, three grandchildren, a sister and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather and brother.
His funeral service is scheduled for Aug. 4, at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 850 S.W. 11 St., Hermiston.
