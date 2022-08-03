HERMISTON — John Perkins, beloved Santa Claus for the children of Hermiston and other local communities has died. He was 70.

"We were deeply saddened by John's passing," Hermiston Parks and Recreation Director Brandon Artz said. "For over a decade, he would stop in throughout the year, bringing joy every time. We'd see him beardless, then getting ready for Christmas."

