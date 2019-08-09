PENDLETON — The Umatilla National Forest is seeking volunteers to work as campground hosts at Jubilee Lake from now until October.
Host responsibilities include greeting campers, providing information on the surrounding area and making campers feel comfortable. Hosts are also expected to visit with campers and daily visitors, clean and maintain restrooms, restock supplies, clean up debris and garbage left by campers and carry out minor maintenance that’s needed.
Overall, hosts are expected to be friendly, flexible, responsible and generally set a good example for others in the campground.
Jubilee Lake is located 12 miles northeast of Tollgate and offers 53 campsites, four picnic sites and 2.8 miles of hiking trail around the 92-acre lake, which makes it the most developed campground in the Umatilla National Forest. The press release states it is a “very popular” area for overnight camping along with day-use activities.
Individuals or couples can apply to be hosts and, according to the release, the host program often has retiree volunteers who find it “the ideal way to spend the summer in a beautiful setting.”
The program’s end date depends on visitor use throughout the early fall, though it will not run any later than Oct. 15. Applicants must supply their own trailer, camper or motorhome, though they will be provided a campsite that is typically near the campground’s main entryway. Hosts are volunteers but do receive a food allowance and propane is offered. Personal vehicle mileage as a result of hosting duties will be reimbursed.
Applicants may be subject to a criminal background check.
For more information on becoming a volunteer host at Jubilee Lake, contact Kiyoshi Fujishin at Walla Walla Ranger District, 509-522-6277, or Kiyoshi.fujishin@usda.gov.
