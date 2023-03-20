PENDLETON — The Milton-Freewater man who a jury in 2014 convicted of murder is back in Umatilla County for a new trial. But George West Craigen during a court hearing Monday, March 20, argued the state has no authority to keep him behind bars.
Still, Umatilla County Circuit Judge Robert Collins set Craigen's bail at $5 million at the request of District Attorney Dan Primus.
Craigen, 60, became an inmate again of the Umatilla County Jail on March 17, to again stand trial for the 2011 shooting death of Cecil “Rob” Carter. The case came back after the Oregon Supreme Court upheld the appeal's court determination that police obtained certain statements from Craigen when he should have had a lawyer present because he was the defendant in another case.
Craigen appeared via video from the jail for the case management proceeding. Craigen's former defense attorney, Dean Gushwa of Pendleton, called into the court to say he would not be representing Craigen. Primus said the Oregon Public Defense Services will work to find Craigen a lawyer.
The case also still needs a judge. Collins said he was there to manage the proceeding but not preside over the case.
During his previous trial, Craigen disqualified judges of the 6th Judicial District, and Judge Russell West from Union County had to preside.
Primus and Chief Deputy District Attorney Jaclyn Jenkins are prosecuting the case.
