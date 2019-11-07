PENDLETON — The jury in the manslaughter trial of John Mattila of Weston will not get to hear some statements he made to police.
Mattila was involved in a crash on Highway 11 the evening of Feb. 22 that killed Adelaida Solis Torres of Walla Walla, Wash. Defense Attorney Jody Vaughan sought to suppress comments Mattila made before an Oregon State Police trooper arrested him and advised him of his right to be silent.
Circuit Judge Jon Lieuallen in an Oct. 30 ruling agreed with Vaughn and handed down the order to suppress the statements.
That includes Matilla’s admission he was drinking alcohol before the crash and some of the insults and slurs he made about the victim.
Vaughn also argued police lacked probable cause for arresting Mattila for driving under the influence of intoxicants. Lieuallen in a separate ruling found there was probable cause.
The judge also ruled Umatilla County Deputy District Attorney Dan Pachico can present evidence of Mattila’s hospital records that show his blood alcohol level that night. State court records also show the judge did not rule against the state using jail house photos showing Mattila grinning.
Mattila remains in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton. He has pleaded not guilty to first- and second-degree manslaughter, hit-and-run on an injured person, DUII and related charges. The case has a trial readiness hearing Nov. 22 to set trial dates.
