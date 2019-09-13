Above: Pageant winners (from left) Faith Sobotta, 12, of Lapwai, Idaho; Adoniah Guillory, 11, of Spokane, Wash.; and Ava Ashleigh Zamudio, 13, of Corvallis, pose with Chief Gary Burke at the Junior Native American Beauty Pageant on Thursday at Roy Raley Park in Pendleton. Left: Adoniah Guillory, 11, of Spokane, Wash., waves to the crowd during the Junior American Indian Beauty Pageant at Roy Raley Park on Thursday afternoon. Guillory finished first place in the contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.