PENDLETON — A semitrailer that crashed into a passenger car Friday morning, July 9, near Pendleton left several injured and a juvenile dead.
Oregon State Police reported troopers and emergency personnel at approximately 6:32 a.m. responded to the crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 217.
The preliminary investigation revealed Durid Jathey, 57, of Spokane, was driving an International semitrailer eastbound in the slow lane when it traveled onto the shoulder and collided with a stopped Honda Accord.
Domingo Suarez Aguirre, 38, of Burien, Washington, and Fortina Vicente Arroyo, 38, of Seattle, were in the Honda, along with two juveniles, according to state police.
An air ambulance flew Suarez Aguirre to a hospital because of her injuries, and ambulances took Vicente Arroyo and a juvenile St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton.
The other juvenile, however, state police reported, suffered fatal injuries.
State police did not identify the juveniles.
Jathey suffered minor injuries and did not go to a hospital.
The crash closed the eastbound side of the interstate at exit 216 for approximately 4 hours.
The Umatilla Tribal Police Department, Umatilla Fire Department and Oregon Department of Transportation personnel also responded to the crash.
