UMATILLA COUNTY — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a fatal crash that occurred on New Year’s Day.
Emergency services responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 207 around 4 p.m. Wednesday near milepost 21, south of Hermiston. In a safety bulletin released the following day, the sheriff’s office referred to the crash as a “head-on collision.”
A juvenile passenger in one of the vehicles suffered fatal injuries, according to a press release issued Friday by the sheriff’s office. The agency has not released the victim’s name.
Undersheriff Jim Littlefield told the East Oregonian that the party driving the other vehicle — who also remains unnamed — was not injured.
The sheriff’s office declined to offer additional information about the possible cause of the crash, the vehicles involved or if any citations were issued due to the pending investigation.
