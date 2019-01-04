Two juvenile males were arrested Thursday on a list of charges following complaints in the Irrigon area.
According to a news release from the Morrow County Sheriff's Office, the office had received seven complaints between Dec. 29 and Jan. 3, including instances of theft, trespassing, unauthorized entry into motor vehicles and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Deputies investigated and "identified two male juveniles as being the primary suspects."
One of the juveniles had a Morrow County Circuit Court warrant and the other had a felony warrant for running away from the Homestead Youth Lodge in Pendleton, MCSO reported. After receiving information that the suspects were near Sixth Street and Seventh Street in Irrigon on Thursday, deputies engaged in a 10-minute foot pursuit before arresting both juveniles.
The juveniles were arrested on the outstanding warrants and on two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, two counts of second-degree theft, three counts of third-degree theft, two counts of second-degree criminal trespass and two counts of escape in the third degree. One juvenile had an additional charge of unlawful possession of more than one ounce of marijuana, and the other had additional charges of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and criminal trespass in the second degree.
Both males were lodged at the juvenile facility at Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facility in The Dalles, and deputies are continuing to investigate to see if more charges need to be added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.