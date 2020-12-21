UMATILLA COUNTY — Kayak Public Transit, which operates local buses, will not operate any bus routes on Dec. 24-26 in recognition of the Christmas holiday, or Dec. 31-Jan. 2 for the New Year’s holiday.
Kayak is also operating on reduced hours on Dec. 28-30 as follows:
• The early morning and evening routes for the HART in Hermiston will be canceled, with routes running from 9:12-11:12 a.m., 12:05-2:05 p.m. and 2:55-4:55 p.m. The Hermiston Hopper will run from 8:14-11:45 a.m. and 5:34-7:56 p.m. only.
• The early morning Arrow routes are canceled, but buses will run between 9:28 a.m. to 12:37 p.m. and 4:45-7:13 p.m.
• The early a.m. and evening Metro routes are canceled. Routes that are running include 9:56 a.m. to 12:11 p.m.; 1:15-3:30 p.m.; and 4:05-6:17 p.m.
• The a.m. Rocket/Tripper route is canceled. Routes available are 11:05 a.m. to 12:39 p.m. and 3:29-6:24 p.m.
• The early a.m. and mid-p.m. Whistler routes aren’t available. Routes running include 8:31-11:42 a.m. and 5:20-7:57 p.m.
For the latest updates, visit the Kayak Public Transit Facebook page or call the dispatch line at 541-429-7519 on Monday through Friday, 4:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.