MISSION — Buses from Kayak Public Transit won't be in operation on Wednesday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veteran's Day, according to a press release.
The transit service will resume regular operations along its regional routes on Thursday, Nov. 12, the release stated.
Those seeking additional information can call the Kayak dispatch office at 541-429-7519.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.